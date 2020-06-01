When Does a Small Business File for Bankruptcy? And 8 More Questions

Before that law, if a struggling small business wanted to restructure its debt, its only option was Chapter 11, which is the commercial bankruptcy code. It allows a company to negotiate with creditors for better terms — a process known as debt restructuring — and in some cases dismiss debt. The goal is for the company to get a fresh start.

But the Chapter 11 process is long and expensive, and a recent report by the Brookings Institution found that it is better suited to large firms. The new rules, known as Subchapter 5 because they are part of Chapter 11, give firms with less than $2.73 million in debt the power of reorganization with a few key simplifications. Two main changes: A judge can enforce a restructuring plan even if creditors don’t like it, and the owner can continue running the business.

Congress recognized that this tool could be a lifeline to small businesses trying to get through an economic shutdown. So as part of the federal stimulus program, it expanded eligibility to firms with up to $7.5 million in debt. That change means Subchapter 5 could help up to 70 percent of all businesses that might file for bankruptcy, Brookings estimated.

“A number of small businesses who are prone to just giving up could be saved,” said Bob Keach, who leads the bankruptcy practice at Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson, a law firm in Maine.

A to Z Total Heating and Cooling in suburban Detroit was one of the first companies in the country to file for bankruptcy protection under the new rules. The family-owned firm has been operating for nearly four decades, but business really took off in the past few years. The company struggled to manage the growth.

Its primary problem? Labor. The company’s two dozen employees weren’t enough to keep up with demand, and Jerry Stetina, A to Z’s chief operating officer, said it couldn’t find additional workers. That meant the firm got bogged down paying overtime on top of the typical $35 hourly wage — and tapped out cash reserves.