When Does a Small Business File for Bankruptcy? And 8 More Questions

More than 40 percent of the nation’s 30 million small businesses could close permanently in the next six months because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a poll by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s a crisis that will impact our economy for generations,” said Amanda Ballantyne, executive director of Main Street Alliance, an advocacy group for small business. “We’re going to lose so much of the small-business sector.”
Commercial bankruptcies in the first quarter of 2020 ticked up 4 percent from a year earlier, according to data from the American Bankruptcy Institute. But many of those filings were made before the pandemic, when the economy was healthy. Right now, some owners are waiting to find out if they will receive federal stimulus aid before deciding whether to file for bankruptcy protection.
Many of them may just disappear. But for others, a bankruptcy law that took effect in February, the Small Business Restructuring Act, could help them survive the pandemic.
Before that law, if a struggling small business wanted to restructure its debt, its only option was Chapter 11, which is the commercial bankruptcy code. It allows a company to negotiate with creditors for better terms — a process known as debt restructuring — and in some cases dismiss debt. The goal is for the company to get a fresh start.
But the Chapter 11 process is long and expensive, and a recent report by the Brookings Institution found that it is better suited to large firms. The new rules, known as Subchapter 5 because they are part of Chapter 11, give firms with less than $2.73 million in debt the power of reorganization with a few key simplifications. Two main changes: A judge can enforce a restructuring plan even if creditors don’t like it, and the owner can continue running the business.
Congress recognized that this tool could be a lifeline to small businesses trying to get through an economic shutdown. So as part of the federal stimulus program, it expanded eligibility to firms with up to $7.5 million in debt. That change means Subchapter 5 could help up to 70 percent of all businesses that might file for bankruptcy, Brookings estimated.
“A number of small businesses who are prone to just giving up could be saved,” said Bob Keach, who leads the bankruptcy practice at Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson, a law firm in Maine.
A to Z Total Heating and Cooling in suburban Detroit was one of the first companies in the country to file for bankruptcy protection under the new rules. The family-owned firm has been operating for nearly four decades, but business really took off in the past few years. The company struggled to manage the growth.
Its primary problem? Labor. The company’s two dozen employees weren’t enough to keep up with demand, and Jerry Stetina, A to Z’s chief operating officer, said it couldn’t find additional workers. That meant the firm got bogged down paying overtime on top of the typical $35 hourly wage — and tapped out cash reserves.
“I know it sounds really crazy, but the process of growing put us in the situation we’re in,” he said.
Then a mild winter hit Michigan this year, and fewer customers called for new furnaces or repairs. What little work the employees did have was shut down by the coronavirus. But they didn’t want to give up: Mr. Stetina could see a strong summer season; A to Z just needed a bridge to get there.
“People will live without heat, but they won’t live without air-conditioning,” he said. “Our phones are ringing now with questions about A.C. start-ups to get ready for summer.” When A to Z exits bankruptcy, the company plans to hire a controller to better handle its finances.
Here are some of the main questions to consider if you are thinking about a bankruptcy filing for your small business.
How do I know when to call it quits?
Business owners must search their hearts and assess their balance sheets.
“The first question to ask is: ‘Do the owners want to keep this going?’” said Kimberly Ross Clayson, whose firm, Clayson, Schneider & Miller in Detroit, advises small-business clients.