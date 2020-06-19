What Happens If You Are Sued by a Debt Collector?

Americans wrestled with debt-collection lawsuits long before the coronavirus hit, a new report finds. Now, a surge of the suits may swamp consumers who lost their jobs in the pandemic and can’t afford to pay their bills.

The report, published Wednesday by the Pew Charitable Trusts, a nonprofit research group, said debt lawsuits were already the most common type of civil court case in many states.

“The courthouse has become a debt-collection tool,” said Erika Rickard, director of Pew’s civil legal modernization project. In the face of a potential “wave” of lawsuits, she said, courts should take steps to make sure consumers have a fair chance to be heard in the cases.

Many companies, like credit card issuers, car lenders and even medical providers, turn accounts over to professional debt collectors after someone fails to pay a bill. More than a quarter of Americans with a credit report have at least one debt in collection by a third-party collector, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said last year. The data showed that many people were already on the edge financially, even before the economy virtually shut down.

If a collection firm fails to collect or work out a payment plan with a borrower, it can file a lawsuit. Over the two decades ending in 2013, the number of debt-collection suits nationally more than doubled to about four million — a quarter of civil cases. The trend appears to have continued, based on a review of available data from a dozen states, the Pew report said. The suits typically involve unpaid medical, credit card or automobile bills, often for amounts under $5,000.

Many of the suits end in automatic victories for collectors, the report found. That’s probably because consumers sued for debts rarely have lawyers. And for various reasons, debtors often fail to show up for hearings. People may not be able to afford a lawyer, may be unable to take time off work or may not have been properly notified, said Lisa Stifler, state policy director at the Center for Responsible Lending.