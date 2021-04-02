West Virginia Data Privacy Bill Is CCPA+

Source: site

West Virginia has gotten into the data privacy bill game with House Bill (HB) 3159 on Consumer Data Privacy.

The legislation is similar to the California Consumer Privacy Act + the following key points:

Right to opt out of the sale or sharing of information for the purpose of advertising. New definition of “share” which includes: Allowing a third party to use or advertise to a consumer based on a consumer’s personal information without disclosure of the personal information to the third party; or Monetary transactions, nonmonetary transactions and transactions for other valuable consideration between a business and a third party for advertising for the benefit of a business.



Retention limitation until the earlier of: one year after the consumer’s last interaction or after satisfaction of the initial purpose/duration of a contract.

