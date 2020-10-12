Washington, DC Extends its COVID-19 Collection Ban

For those who were holding their breath until they could restart collecting debts in Washington, DC, it appears they’ll have to hold it a little longer. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Washington, DC issued a stringent blanket ban on collections within its jurisdiction to last until 60 days after the emergency order is lifted. That emergency order has now been extended to last through December 31, 2020.

The initial collection ban order went into effect in April. Back in June, Washington, DC entered into “Phase Two” of its reopening plan. While the plan allows the pilot reopening of places such as entertainment venues, it very clearly states that several public health and emergency orders—including the prohibition on collections—are extended through the end of the year. Of note, the prohibitions would go even longer, as the orders state that the restrictions shall be in place until 60 days after the emergency orders are lifted.

Article By Katie Grzechnik Neill