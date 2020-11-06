Washington Collection Agency Licensing Board Sets Nov. 3. Special Meeting on Remote Work Rule

The Washington State Collection Agency Licensing Board (CAB) will hold a special meeting on Nov. 3 to review language in its permanent rule on remote work for licensed collection agencies.

The permanent rule language, with input from ACA International staff and members, was discussed by the CAB’s Rule Committee Oct. 29.

The meetings are open to the public via Zoom to allow any individual to observe the proceedings and provide comments or questions at the end of each committee meeting.

ACA International Vice President of State Unit and Government Affairs Andrew Madden and ACA member Kevin Underwood, attorney with Linebarger Godden, Blair & Sampson LLP, serve among six subject matter experts on the rule committee. The committee also includes two CAB members, including ACA member Mark Case, general counsel for Receivables Performance Management LLC.

The CAB will review and vote on the permanent rule language during the Nov. 3 meeting, and there will be a public comment period before the rule is finalized.

Meanwhile, the original temporary work-from-home rule was established in June and recently extended until Feb. 17, 2021, ACA previously reported.

This temporary rule is intended to allow employees of collection agencies to work remotely, but it does not alter any requirements of the Washington Collection Agency Act (WAC) regarding collection activity, according to the CAB rule approved in June. While the temporary rule is in place, licensed agencies with employees working remotely should continue to conduct business in a manner consistent with collection agency laws and rules and protect data.

