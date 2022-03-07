U.S. States With The Most People Behind On Their Rent Payments

Source-site
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, growing rent debt and the possibility of widespread evictions have been a major worry for many households and for the economy as a whole. Renters are more likely to work in the sorts of lower-wage occupations that have been most disrupted by the pandemic, like retail and hospitality, and less likely to have savings or other assets to help them weather hard times. These factors have made it harder for renters to keep up with their payments, and in turn, many landlords—especially smaller-scale property owners—are struggling to make up income and cover payments to lenders.
12. New Jersey
- Percentage of renters behind on their payment: 17.2%
- Percentage of renters with kids behind on their payment: 22.6%
- Percentage of minority renters behind on their payment: 21.7%
- Total renters behind on their payment: 226,056
- Median household income: $87,016
- Poverty rate: 9.5%
11. Connecticut
- Percentage of renters behind on their payment: 17.2%
- Percentage of renters with kids behind on their payment: 22.9%
- Percentage of minority renters behind on their payment: 26.6%
- Total renters behind on their payment: 85,355
- Median household income: $79,719
- Poverty rate: 9.8%
10. Kentucky
- Percentage of renters behind on their payment: 17.5%
- Percentage of renters with kids behind on their payment: 22.7%
- Percentage of minority renters behind on their payment: 24.2%
- Total renters behind on their payment: 104,645
- Median household income: $54,191
- Poverty rate: 14.8%
9. Oklahoma
- Percentage of renters behind on their payment: 17.7%
- Percentage of renters with kids behind on their payment: 22.9%
- Percentage of minority renters behind on their payment: 23.4%
- Total renters behind on their payment: 104,246
- Median household income: $54,536
- Poverty rate: 14.4%
8. New Mexico
- Percentage of renters behind on their payment: 17.8%
- Percentage of renters with kids behind on their payment: 25.4%
- Percentage of minority renters behind on their payment: 22.5%
- Total renters behind on their payment: 56,700
- Median household income: $52,059
- Poverty rate: 17.8%
7. Rhode Island
- Percentage of renters behind on their payment: 17.9%
- Percentage of renters with kids behind on their payment: 23.6%
- Percentage of minority renters behind on their payment: 30.4%
- Total renters behind on their payment: 34,061
- Median household income: $75,682
- Poverty rate: 9.7%
6. Alabama
- Percentage of renters behind on their payment: 18.9%
- Percentage of renters with kids behind on their payment: 27.7%
- Percentage of minority renters behind on their payment: 24.3%
- Total renters behind on their payment: 117,614
- Median household income: $53,956
- Poverty rate: 14.7%
5. Georgia
- Percentage of renters behind on their payment: 21.2%
- Percentage of renters with kids behind on their payment: 30.3%
- Percentage of minority renters behind on their payment: 25.5%
- Total renters behind on their payment: 349,304
- Median household income: $62,844
- Poverty rate: 13.9%
4. Mississippi
- Percentage of renters behind on their payment: 21.9%
- Percentage of renters with kids behind on their payment: 26.3%
- Percentage of minority renters behind on their payment: 26.9%
- Total renters behind on their payment: 79,100
- Median household income: $47,247
- Poverty rate: 18.8%
3. New York
- Percentage of renters behind on their payment: 22.0%
- Percentage of renters with kids behind on their payment: 28.1%
- Percentage of minority renters behind on their payment: 30.1%
- Total renters behind on their payment: 877,503
- Median household income: $73,398
- Poverty rate: 12.7%
2. South Carolina
- Percentage of renters behind on their payment: 22.0%
- Percentage of renters with kids behind on their payment: 29.8%
- Percentage of minority renters behind on their payment: 27.1%
- Total renters behind on their payment: 132,982
- Median household income: $56,973
- Poverty rate: 14.0%
1. Louisiana
- Percentage of renters behind on their payment: 22.1%
- Percentage of renters with kids behind on their payment: 31.3%
- Percentage of minority renters behind on their payment: 29.2%
- Total renters behind on their payment: 138,185
- Median household income: $51,730
- Poverty rate: 17.8%
Detailed Findings & Methodology
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey and the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey. To determine the states with the most people behind on their rent, researchers calculated the percentage of renters who reported being behind on their payments during the second half of 2021. In the event of a tie, the location with the higher percentage of renters with kids behind on their payment was ranked higher. All statistics shown are weekly averages from July–December of 2021. As such, these statistics represent the number of people behind on rent at any given time, not the cumulative number of people who fell behind on their payments over the entire survey period.