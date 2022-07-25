TV stars company collapses due to unpaid debts

Posted : July 24, 2022

By Victoria Mossman

Source: site

Former Emmerdale TV soap Star Danny Miller has had his company put into liquidation due to a series of unpaid debts. The performing arts company Cannon Professional Acting company owing a whopping £117,528 of unpaid debts.

The actor left the popular soap Emmerdale last year before going on to win the 2021 series of I’m a celebrity…. get me out of here.

His TV success was not repeated in his business venture according to documents submitted with Companies House.

The £117,528 of debt includes £36,991 in unpaid VAT and £1,866 in unpaid PAYE and National Insurance contributions. In addition, £29,691 is owed in unpaid corporation tax while Barclays is owed £29,931 in a bank overdraft and £18,449 is owed in a bounce back loan.

The appointed liquidators, Cowgirl Holloway Business Recovery, state that the company has assets worth £45,300. Set up in 2013, the business had £66,812 in its accounts last year, with Danny owning 80 percent of shares in the company.

The news came after Danny revealed he had to leave Emmerdale due to his struggles with depression and anxiety.

The star who played Aaron Dingle in the ITV serial from 2008 to 2021 – recently opened up about ‘hitting rock bottom’ and having on-set panic attacks.

Danny said: ‘I’m not gonna sit here and lie and say, “I wanted to kill myself”, but I certainly thought it would be easier if I wasn’t here.’

He described his panic attacks as ‘an out of body experience’ and recalled having to halt shooting so he could recover.

It is not yet known what creditors of the company can expect to receive back from the liquidation of the company.