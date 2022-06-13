Tropical Financial Credit Union Awards $10,000 in Scholarships to Local Students – Coral Springs Talk

Source: site

Three students, including one from Coral Springs, will have a little less financial stress heading into college thanks to a $10,000 in scholarships from Tropical Financial Credit Union.

As the cost of everyday items continues to soar, the students will have fewer worries about their college tuition. This year, the credit union awarded three scholarships totaling $10,000: One grand prize of $5,000 and two $2,500 awards.

Shannon Feerick-Hillenbrand, a resident of the Island of Wyndham Lakes received a $5,000 scholarship. She graduated this spring from the Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart High School in Miami.

Her mother, Hillary, started with Tropical Financial when they took out a car loan and eventually two guardian accounts for their two children when they were around 13. Both children continue to bank there and have learned to manage their money over the years.

Shannon will attend Brown University in the fall, where she plans to major in Political Science. She says she hopes to enact political change in the future.

“We are very proud of Shannon and her acceptance into an ivy league school with a very low acceptance rate,” said Hillary, who added she was a competitive policy debater in high school.

Other recipients are:

Sophia Elizabeth Hernandez is one of the two $2,500 scholarship winners. After graduating from West Broward High School, she will be heading to Suffolk University in the fall to study English and creative writing. She is also a National Hispanic Recognition Program winner.

Samantha Benjamin is TFCU’s second $2,500 scholarship winner. A recent graduate of Hofstra University, Samantha is starting medical school this summer at Meharry Medical College in Nashville. She decided she wanted to be a physician at 11 years old when her mother was diagnosed with cancer. Samantha’s mom is now a cancer survivor, and she is well on her way to fulfilling her goal of becoming a doctor.

“When it comes to budgeting for today’s college students, every little bit helps,” said Rick Shaw, president/CEO. “We are proud to offer these scholarships to deserving members who are ready to kick off a successful year at school and ease the financial strain that can come with it.”

All the applicants were required to submit an essay highlighting their personal and educational objectives and how Tropical Financial has helped or could help them reach financial goals. Other factors are community involvement, charity work, and extracurricular activities.

This is the 10th year of the program to help local students further their education.