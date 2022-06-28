Travis Credit Union to offer free youth financial education at Diablo Valley College

Source: site

Adulting can be challenging when it comes to finances. That’s why Travis Credit Union (TCU) is offering an in-person Mad City Money Youth Financial Boot Camp, designed to prepare the next generation with personal finance skills for the workforce. All young adults between the ages of 12 – 18 are encouraged to attend and learn these financial skills that will last a lifetime.

Mad City Money is a three-and-a-half-hour simulation that gives young adults the chance to make decisions regarding budgeting, spending, and saving in an assigned-life scenario. For example, each participant will be given a temporary identity that includes an occupation, salary, debt, marital status, children, etc. The goal is to show the reality of financial responsibilities and equip them with the skills needed to make better financial decisions.

Travis Credit Union is offering a free Mad City Money event in Pleasant Hill.

July 8, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Diablo Valley College, 321 Golf Club Road.

Students will learn how to practice budgeting as an adult under realistic circumstances. They will be able to distinguish between good and poor financial decisions. and begin making good judgments regarding spending.

Admission to this event is free. To register, please visit traviscu.org/mad-city-money.