Trades Ask CFPB for More Data on Overdraft Protection Policy

Source- site

Credit union and banking trade groups sent a joint letter to CFPB Director Rohit Chopra on Thursday to ask for additional data collection, development and analysis before making new overdraft policy recommendations.

Last month, the CFPB issued two reports concerning the amount of overdraft and non-sufficient fees (NSF) collected by banks and credit unions. CUNA, NAFCU, the American Bankers Association, the Consumer Bankers Association and the National Bankers Association jointly stated that the reports lacked analysis, needed input from the public and asked the bureau to conduct a study of consumer preferences regarding overdraft issues to gain a better understanding of the fees before the CFPB decides on new policy guidelines.

“We recommend that the Bureau focus on frequent users of overdraft, which constitute approximately 9% of all overdraft users, according to a 2017 Bureau report in order to develop data on regular users, the people that will be most affected by any changes to the regulatory treatment of overdraft,” the letter stated.

The letter continued, “Restrictions on overdraft may lead financial institutions to stop offering these services to their customers, which would result in significantly more returned checks and declined transactions. This may lead to unnecessary credit rating harm; returned item fees charged by the institution or by the merchant; fees from landlords and others; or requirements to pay using alternative methods such as money order.”

The groups included another ask of the CFPB to offer clear and easy-to-understand overdraft policies. “The Bureau’s activities related to overdraft should not be a ‘gotcha’ exercise through enforcement. Instead, any changes to supervisory expectations or guidance applicable to overdraft should be made transparently and should be based on current and complete data. It is critical that any changes not push consumers outside of the mainstream banking system to meet their financial needs.”

Included in the letter were a number of additional items the organizations asked the CFPB to investigate concerning the creation of an overdraft policy recommendation. Those items included: