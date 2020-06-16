The Mini Miranda and Fair Debt Collections Act

There is a specific set of protocols that all third-party debt collectors must follow, which will indicate that you are well aware of the debt-collection process. Whenever a debt collector calls, he must say ‘mini Miranda’ to inform that the call is from the debt collector. The debt collector is supposed to inform that the call is in regards to collecting debt and the information revealed will be used for the same purpose. The motive behind this is to ensure the rights as a consumer and it is a mandate for all third-party debt collectors to follow this process.

When Must Collector State the Mini Miranda?

All the third-party debt collectors are supposed to recite the ‘mini Miranda’ disclosure before they start the conversation. This should not only be followed on call, but also in any form of a written document such as a letter or an email. The disclosure is not necessarily supposed to be stated before every discussion but should be stated before every initial interaction.

Saying ‘mini Miranda’ will indicate the call is being recorded and this will ideally protect you from any statements that are not supposed to be used against you. If the debt collector fails to recite the ‘mini Miranda’ disclosure even if the contact is initiated by you, this will be considered as a violation against the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act or FDCPA.

When Do Collectors Waive the Mini Miranda?

If you are speaking with the creditor directly, it is not required to say ‘mini Miranda’ as the creditor is the organization where you owe the original debt. If the creditor declares his identity via phone, email, or letter, then the debt collector is not required to say the disclosure.

In case if you receive any communication from the debt collector without ‘mini Miranda’ disclosure, you will be able to sue them against the violation of the FDCPA.

How Does the Mini Miranda Help You?

The main objective behind ‘mini Miranda’ protocol is to make you understand what to avoid saying to the debt collector during a conversation so you do not incriminate yourself. You need to specifically follow the protocols to avoid any legal action taken against you as anything or everything said by you can be used against you.

You have to be careful of what you say while conversing with the debt collector as it can cause serious repercussions.

Debt collectors have thorough knowledge about the aspects of FDCPA and still, the rules are violated. If you think you have come across any such experience where FDCPA rules are violated, you may be entitled to significant compensation.

