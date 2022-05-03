Tennis legend Boris Becker sentenced to more than 2 years in jail over bankruptcy ordeal

Source: site

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennis legend Boris Becker was sentenced to more than two years in prison over bankruptcy offenses on Friday.

Earlier this month, Becker was found guilty of illicitly moving hundreds of thousands of dollars from a bank account after declaring bankruptcy. Becker was convicted on four charges of Britain’s Insolvency Act: removal of property, concealing debt and two counts of failing to disclose estate.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Becker, 54, was also convicted of failing to declare property in Germany and hiding a $895,000 bank loan and shares in a tech firm. He was acquitted on 20 other counts, including charges that he failed to hand over two Wimbledon trophies and an Olympic gold medal, among other awards.

Becker said during the trial that “expansive lifestyle commitments” ate away his more than $50 million in career earnings. His bankruptcy stemmed from a $5 million loan from a private bank in 2013 as well as about $1.6 million borrowed from a British businessman in 2014, according to the trial testimony.

Becker denied all charges before being convicted and eventually sentenced.

Becker won three Wimbledon titles, two Australian Opens and a U.S. Open during his tennis career. He finished in the semifinal in the French Open three times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.