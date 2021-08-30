Telemarketer Fees to Access the FTC’s National Do Not Call Registry Will Have $3 Increase in 2022

Source: site

The cost of accessing a single area code in the registry will be $69 in FY 2022

(FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION) – The fees for telemarketers accessing phone numbers on the National Do Not Call (DNC) Registry will increase incrementally in 2022.

All telemarketers calling consumers in the United States are required to download the numbers on the National DNC Registry to ensure they do not call consumers who have registered their phone numbers.

The first five area codes are free to download, and organizations that are exempt, such as some charitable organizations, may obtain the entire list for free. Telemarketers must subscribe each year for access to the Registry numbers.

The cost of accessing a single area code in the registry will be $69 in FY 2022, which is an increase of $3 from FY 2021. The maximum charge to any single entity for accessing all area codes nationwide is now $19,017 (up from $18,044 in FY 2021). The fee for accessing an additional area code for a half year will increase $2 from FY 2021, to $35.

The Commission vote authorizing publication of the Federal Register notice announcing the new fees was 5-0.

