Study shows U.S. credit card debt on the rise

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The cost of living for Americans has become increasingly expensive, with rising prices at the gas pump, in the food store, and just about everywhere else. So it’s no surprise that U.S. consumers racked up their credit card debt in 2021.

Credit card debt rose last year by $74.1 billion during the fourth quarter, resulting in a net increase of $87.3 billion, according to a study by the financial website WalletHub. This is nearly double the average annual increase in credit card debt over the past 10 years, which is just $48.5 billion.

The average household debt for New York City residents in 2021 was $15,760, with a total outstanding debt of $49,912,334,268 for the city, according to WalletHub.

Experts on WalletHub predicted that the cost of credit card debt will be steeper in 2022 as the Federal Reserve is expected to start raising interest rates this month. Experts predicted that the cost of existing credit card debt will rise by $1.6 to $3.2 billion in 2022, as more rate hikes are expected throughout the year.

While WalletHub stated that 33 million Americans will have more credit card debt by the end of 2022, there are ways to alleviate financial pressures by managing finances effectively. The finance website provided the following tips: