Student loan forgiveness: Here’s the estimated number of eligible borrowers by U.S. state

Ronda Lee, September 21, 2022

The federal government this week unveiled how many student loan borrowers in each state, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico are eligible for President Joe Biden’s debt forgiveness, while also reiterating how cancellation could help narrow the racial wealth gap.

The state-by-state figures highlight the number of borrowers who qualify for the $10,000 in cancellation as well as the number of Pell Grant recipients eligible for an additional $10,000 in loan forgiveness. The Pell Grant is targeted at borrowers with the greatest financial need based on their free application for federal student aid, known as FAFSA.

Overall, more than 40 million borrowers are eligible for its student debt relief plan, according to White House projections, and nearly 20 million borrowers could have their entire remaining balance forgiven.

“Georgia has the third largest student loan debt in the country,” Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) said at the press conference related to the data release. “And 70% of Georgia borrowers will get $20,000 in student loan debt relief.”