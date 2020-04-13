Social services ask for halt of debt collection and fees so families can survive

Legal News

Utility, housing, banking and finance companies are being asked pause disconnections, debt collections and waive penalty fees as people struggle to pay their bills during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Making the pleas in an open letter, 15 social service organisations also called for a moratorium on debt collection and late payment fees imposed by central and local government.

“Covid-19 is causing immense disruption to our society and our economy. Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders and their families now face having to survive on a reduced income,” the letter said.