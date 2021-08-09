SIMM Associates Inc. Celebrates 30 Years of Growth, Partners with Provana to Digitize Compliance Management

ARM firm automates compliance management and agent productivity with Provana platform and analytics

Newark, DE – Jul 28, 2021 – SIMM Associates, Inc. (“SIMM”), a full-service ARM and BPO Customer Care call center that provides third party collections, first party (pre-default) collections, probate collection solutions and customer engagement/telesales, celebrated its 30th year of operation this month. Ranked as a top 100 agency in the US, SIMM continues to expand its services and digitize its operations to scale and serve more customers, ranging from the Fortune 500 to local credit issuers.

Most recently, SIMM began working with Provana, the unified platform for credit and collections process management, to gain operational insight and automate compliance monitoring and reporting. Provana gives SIMM’s leadership the ability to digitally manage a vast amount of data related to compliance and agent performance within a single solution.

“Having this kind of operational analytics at the tip of your fingers is critical in today’s hyper-regulated environment for credit and collections firms,” said Jeff Simendinger, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at SIMM Associates. “Because our clients are required to comply with industry standards, they in-turn require us to prove that we support these regulations as well. It’s a huge comfort to know we have the real-time data to demonstrate our own rigor in compliance management.”

“Beyond automating compliance monitoring and reporting, Provana helps aggregate disparate data sources for full transparency into collections operations and due diligence,” said Sean Clark, Senior Vice President of Platforms at Provana. “It’s exciting to see our robust analytics support rapid growth for firms like SIMM, and we look forward to partnering with them for years to come.”

To learn more about SIMM’s digital transformation journey and results, read the case study, ACA-Case Study Brochure.pdf (hubspotusercontent10.net)

About SIMM Associates, Inc.

SIMM is a full service nationally licensed ARM and BPO company providing collection solutions and customer engagement to the student lending, consumer lending, credit/retail card, healthcare, auto finance, credit union and debt buying industries. SIMM also provides best in class deceased care solutions that encompass decedent verification, estate location scrub, proprietary Probate Tracker SM claim filing process and an empathetic survivor recovery solution all performed with brand sensitivity and regulatory compliance in mind. SIMM has passed the US Department of Education’s stringent requirements and currently is a subcontractor for the existing Private Collection Agency contract. Its headquarters is located in Delaware in a 32,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art call center. SIMM holds the following certifications: PCI-DSS Level 1, SSAE18 (SOC1) Type II, SOC 2 Type I and ISO 27002/HIPAA. SIMM services customers throughout the United States including Puerto Rico. SIMM can provide nearshore calling capability in Jamaica and Mexico. For more information, please contact Jeffrey Simendinger COO, jeffs@simmassociates.com (302)283-2802.

About Provana

Provana is a SaaS platform that gives leaders control over process-intensive operations. We serve law firms, insurance companies, accounts receivable agencies and networked enterprises in the US market that are tightly regulated by the CFPB and other authorities. Provana is built on decades of experience in machine learning and natural language processing and helps customers manage sensitive interactions, analyze unstructured data, process personal information and ensure compliance. Provana is backed by a NYC-based Fintech PE, most recently raising funds in November 2020. Learn more at www.provana.com.