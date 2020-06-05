



PSCU Partners with Telrock to Offer Next-Generation

Delinquency Management Software Platform

St. Petersburg, Fla. — (June 4, 2020) — PSCU, the nation’s premier payments credit union service organization (CUSO), announced it has entered into an agreement with Telrock to offer its cloud-based collection and recovery software platform, Optimus, to PSCU Owners and other credit unions to improve their overall delinquent account management performance.

Through this partnership, both PSCU and CU Recovery & The Loan Service Center, a PSCU company, will leverage Telrock’s leading-edge collection and recovery software platform to help credit unions achieve a higher level of efficiency, effectiveness and compliance across all products for both first- and third-party collections.

“Performing and managing delinquent account activities is becoming increasingly complex and demanding, especially as we navigate the COVID-19 environment and the increased delinquencies we anticipate as a result of the pandemic,” said Steve Balmer, managing vice president of Delinquency Management for PSCU. “With Optimus, we will be in the unique position of having an expanded and enhanced set of collection and recovery capabilities that we will utilize to improve our own results, as well as make the platform easily available to credit unions for use in their own delinquency management efforts.”

Optimus’ key capabilities include a “smart” collector workbench with easy and secure access, embedded digital channel communications and omni-channel management to best align with consumer contact preferences, as well as an integrated self-serve web portal for member do-it- yourself (DIY) collection payment empowerment.

“It is the sum of its parts that enables Optimus to stand out from the outmoded legacy collection and recovery software systems in use today,” said Rob Fite, vice president of Business Development for Telrock. “Optimus was built from the ground up based on modern technology and intelligent design for use in the cloud. The result is a unified platform that provides a broad and powerful set of features and functions that enables the collection of any credit product during any stage of delinquency. With Optimus, PSCU and the credit unions it serves are gaining an unparalleled level of control, agility, flexibility, automation, insight and ease of use, all of which are critical features needed to succeed in today’s highly challenging collections environment.”

Optimus will be available to Owner and non-Owner credit unions through PSCU and CU Recovery & The Loan Service Center. For more information, contact bdsupport@curecovery.com.

About PSCU

PSCU, the nation’s premier payments CUSO, supports the success of 1,500 credit unions

representing more than 3.8 billion transactions annually. Committed to service excellence and focused on innovation, PSCU’s payment processing, risk management, data and analytics, loyalty programs, digital banking, marketing, strategic consulting and mobile platforms help deliver possibilities and seamless member experiences. Comprehensive, 24/7/365 member support is provided by contact centers located throughout the United States. The origin of PSCU’s model is collaboration and scale, and the company has leveraged its influence on behalf of credit unions and their members for more than 40 years. Today, PSCU provides an end-to-end, competitive advantage that enables credit unions to securely grow and meet evolving consumer demands. For more information, visit pscu.com.

About Telrock

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and London, England, Telrock is a global technology provider of SaaS-based software solutions for enterprise-wide collections and recovery, and digital channel customer engagement. Their clients include major banks, other credit providers, and business process-outsource companies in North America and Europe. Telrock’s solutions are SaaS- based; are built on highly scalable modern, open-source technologies; and are deployed in secure PCI-compliant data centers. Visit www.telrock.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Leah Knepper

French/West/Vaughan

919-277-1176

LKnepper@fwv-us.com