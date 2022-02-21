Pennsylvania Federal Court Holds Debt Collector’s Communication With Vendor Could Violate FDCPA

Source-site

The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania recently held that a debt collector’s communication with a letter vendor could constitute an FDCPA violation. See Khimmat v. Weltman, Weinberg & Reis Co., LPA , 2022 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 21076 (E.D. Pa. Feb. 7, 2022). In the case, the defendant was retained to collect plaintiff’s credit card debt. Before sending a letter, defendant hired a letter vendor and provided the vendor with personal information about plaintiff. Plaintiff then brought this action under 15 USC 1692c(b), which states that a “debt collector may not communicate, in connection with the collection of any debt, with any person other than the consumer, his attorney, a consumer reporting agency if otherwise permitted by law, the creditor, the attorney of the creditor, or the attorney of the debt collector,” with certain exceptions. Plaintiff alleged that defendant violated this section by transmitting her personal information to the letter vendor. Defendant moved for a judgment on the pleadings.