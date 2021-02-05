New York Suspends State Debt Collection

The worldwide pandemic has caused much financial hardship all over our country, and New York State has halted the collection of medical, and student debt owed to the state.

Business and families have lost income due to the rapid spread of this disease; 4.8 million New Yorkers have filed for unemployment.

According to a news release, Attorney General Letitia James renewed the ongoing order to help workers and families with the financial burdens of medical and student debt, owed to the state, and referred to the Office of Attorney General (OAG) for collection, through February 28, 2021.

James said in the news release “While we continue to vaccinate more New Yorkers every day, our state is still suffering the health and economic effects of this deadly disease,”

The fall out has created a crisis throughout New York State, and 165,000 cases are considered in the criteria for suspension of state debt, some examples include;

Patients that owe medical debt due to the five state hospitals and the five state veterans’ homes;

Students that owe student debt due to State University of New York (SUNY) campuses; and

Individual debtors, sole-proprietors, small business owners, and certain homeowners that owe debt relating to oil spill cleanup and removal costs, property damage, and breach of contract, as well as other fees owed to state agencies.

New Yorkers fitting these criteria will not be penalized with fees, or additional accruement of interest if they choose to take advantage of this program.

New Yorkers who have non-medical, and non-student debt that is owed to the state, as referred to the OAG, may apply to temporarily halt the collection of debt.

Those who would like to apply can fill out an application CLICK HERE

For more information CLICK HERE or call 800-771-7755

