New York State Passes Legislation To Extend Eviction And Foreclosure Relief For Small Business Commercial Properties

On March 9, 2021, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed into law the New York State COVID-19 Emergency Protect Our Small Businesses
Act of 2021 (S471A/A3207) (the “Act”). After a full year of commercial tenants and commercial mortgagors relying on Governor Cuomo’s executive orders requiring moratoriums on evictions and foreclosures as the main source of protection, this Act provides certain relief measures to protect eligible small businesses suffering from COVID-19 hardships. Currently, the Act covers small businesses that submit a standard hardship declaration from:
(i) eviction, if the small business is a commercial tenant that
(a) has 50 employees or less, (b) is resident in New York, (c) is
independently owned and operated, and (d) is not dominant in its
field, or
(ii) foreclosure, if the small business (a) owns, directly or
indirectly, in aggregate, 10 commercial units or less (which 10 or
fewer units may be in more than one property or building as long as
the total aggregate number of no more than 10 units are currently
occupied by a tenant or are available for rent), (b) employs 50 or
fewer persons, (c) is resident in New York, (d) is independently
owned and operated, and (e) is not dominant in its field.
Eviction Protections: Under the Act, (i)
landlords may not take self-help measures to remove eligible commercial tenants from possession of their premises prior to May 1, 2021, (ii) landlords may not initiate an eviction proceeding for nonpayment of rent, or for holding over after the expiration of the tenant’s lease against such commercial tenants prior to May 1, 2021, if the tenant submits a hardship declaration (described below) to the landlord (otherwise, the landlord is required to file
an affidavit with the court attesting that the landlord provided but did not receive a hardship declaration from the tenant), (iii) any eviction proceedings filed on or before May 7, 2020, or commenced within 30 days of the effective date of the Act shall be stayed for at least 60 days, or to such later date the chief administrative judge shall determine is necessary, (iv) an eviction warrant or judgment of possession that has been issued but not
executed may not be enforced until at least May 1, 2021 (subject to the submission of a hardship declaration), and (iv) landlords may not serve a notice of petition or summons and complaint related to a foreclosure action to tenants without the inclusion of a hardship declaration and contact information of the landlord (mailing address and email) where the tenant can return the hardship declaration. Notwithstanding the foregoing requirements, small
businesses may still be evicted for unreasonably engaging in behavior that substantially infringes on the use and enjoyment of other tenants or causes a substantial safety hazard to others.
Foreclosure Protections: Pursuant to the
Act, (i) ongoing foreclosure actions pending as of March 9, 2021
(including actions pending prior to March 7, 2020), or commenced
within 30 days thereafter are stayed for at least 60 days (and
courts are required to send mortgagors a hardship declaration),
(ii) lenders must provide a hardship declaration to the mortgagee
with every notice related to a foreclosure and the lender may not
initiate any foreclosure actions prior to May 1, 2021, if an
eligible mortgagee returns a hardship declaration, and (iii)
previously issued judgments of sale or foreclosure may not be
enforced prior to a status conference with the court (and if the
mortgagor provides a hardship declaration, execution must be stayed
until at least May 1, 2021).
The hardship declaration states that if the commercial tenant or
mortgagor has (1) experienced significant loss of revenue during
the COVID-19 pandemic, (2) incurred significant increase in
necessary expenses related to COVID-19 protective equipment, or (3)
incurred moving expenses and experienced difficulty in securing an
alternative commercial property resulting in a hardship for the
business to relocate during the COVID-19 pandemic, or (4) if one or
more of the business’s tenants has defaulted on a significant
amount of their rent payments since March 1, 2020, the landlord or
lender may not initiate an eviction action or foreclosure action
until at least May 1, 2021, if the tenant or mortgagor confirms
such pandemic-related hardship by signing and returning the
hardship declaration to the landlord or lender, as applicable. A
hardship declaration creates a rebuttable presumption that the
tenant or mortgagor, as applicable, is suffering a financial
hardship. Courts are required to seek confirmation that the
mortgagor has received a hardship declaration and that the
mortgagor has not returned it. If the court determines a mortgagor
has not received a hardship declaration they shall stay the
proceedings for a reasonable time, no less than 10 days, to ensure
the mortgagor received and fully considered the hardship
declaration. Commercial tenants will receive similar protections
under the Act.
The Act further provides a moratorium on actions to foreclose on
delinquent taxes or to sell a tax lien relating to commercial real
property until May 1, 2021, if the small business submits a
hardship declaration. In addition, the Act prohibits discrimination
in the determination of whether credit should be extended to any
small business that owns commercial real property or negative
reporting to a credit reporting agency because such small business
has been granted a stay of any mortgage foreclosure, tax
foreclosure, or tax lien sale.
The foregoing protections will be in place at least through May
1, 2021. Governor Cuomo’s press release for the Act makes note that
he has reached an agreement with the New York State Legislature to
expand the protections under the Act. The intent is for the Act to
cover small businesses with up to 100 employees and any business
with up to 500 employees that was closed to “in-person
operations by executive order or department of health directive for
two or more weeks between May 15, 2020 and May 1, 2021.”
This Act is the companion law covering commercial tenants and
mortgagors to the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure
Prevention Act of 2020 signed into law by Governor Cuomo
in December 2020 and provides similar protections to residential
tenants. The New York Legislature noted in its justification for
extending similar protections to small businesses and their
commercial landlords that since small businesses are the backbone
of our economy and communities and have been disproportionately
negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, they need similar
protections to those provided to vulnerable residential tenants and
their landlords. According to the New York Legislature, this Act
“seeks to give these small businesses a fighting chance to
emerge from this pandemic by helping both the business and their
small business commercial landlord.”
