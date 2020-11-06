New York Attorney General Renews Suspension of State Debt Collections

New York Attorney General Letitia James has extended the suspension of debt collection for medical and student debt owed to the state of New York through the end of the year, in response to financial impacts resulting from the spread of COVID-19.

The suspension applies to medical and student debt that has been specifically referred to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) for collection, according to a news release from the OAG .

The OAG will assess the needs of consumers and may issue an extension beyond Dec. 31, 2020.

The attorney general will also continue to accept applications “for suspension of all other types of debt owed to the state of New York and referred to the OAG for collection,” according to the news release.

Interest accrual and collection of fees on outstanding state medical and student debt are suspended as well.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also extended an executive order continuing the extension and tolling of statutes of limitation and other legal time periods until Dec. 3, according to a news release from the governor’s office.