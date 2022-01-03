Nearly Half Of 18- To 34-Year-Olds Feel Like They Are ‘Drowning In Debt’

Source- site

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by debt. Unpaid student loans, an ever-increasing credit card balance with high interest, a monthly car payment: these are just a few reasons why young consumers feel like they carry a huge financial weight on their shoulders.

In fact, a survey conducted by Select and Dynata found that nearly half (44%) of 18- to 34-year-olds feel like they are “drowning in debt.” While it can sometimes seem difficult to see a light at the end of the tunnel, the best move these debt-burdened adults can make is to simply do something, argues Kristen Ricupero, a financial coach and consultant at Financial Fitness Coaching.

“It doesn’t need to be big to be effective,” Ricupero explains. “Money is more emotionally and behaviorally charged than it is about the numbers.”

Her point is that your debt payoff journey can start with little wins, such as applying a small savings you have to your credit card balance or cutting out costs to find extra money. This can help motivate you to take the next small step, and so on until your debt is a thing of the past.



Your first step: Do something, even if it’s small