NCBA Presents 2020 Awards & Scholarships at Executive Experience Event in Phoenix, Arizona

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 22, 2020

[UNIVERSITY PARK, FL] National Creditors Bar Association (NCBA) presented its 2020 awards and scholarships this week at the NCBA 2020 Executive Experience event in Phoenix, Arizona.

Donald Kramer Award: Brit Suttell

NCBA presented its 2020 Donald Kramer Award to Brit Suttell with the firm Barron & Newburger, P.C. The Donald Kramer Award, named in honor of NCBA founder Don Kramer, is presented annually to an individual whose efforts have made a substantial and lasting impact for the benefit of the creditors’ rights community.

Member of the Year Award: Harvey Moore

NCBA presented the 2020 Member of the Year Award to NCBA Past-President Harvey Moore with The Moore Law Group, APC. The award is given to an NCBA member who demonstrates extraordinary commitment to the NCBA vision.

President’s Award: William Hicks

NCBA President Mark Groves presented the 2020 President’s Award to William Hicks with the law firm Messerli & Kramer P.A. In recognition of his ongoing dedication and service to the association.

Outstanding SCBA Award: Michigan Creditors Bar Association

NCBA presented the 2020 Outstanding SCBA Award to the Michigan Creditors Bar Association (MCBA). The award recognizesMCBA’s 25 years of elevating the practice of collection law, providing its members with educational seminars and opportunities for networking and open exchange of ideas, and promoting legislation and court rules to strengthen and improve the Michigan legal system.

Community Service Award: The NCBA “Acts of Kindness” Member Firms

The NCBA 2020 Community Service Award, which wouldnormally go to a NCBA member firm which donated generously to their community, was presented this year to the 21 member firms that shared with NCBA the details of their generous acts of kindness performed in their communities during COVID-19. The firms are: Blitt and Gaines, P.C.; Couch, Conville & Blitt, LLC; The Law Offices of Daniel C. Consuegra, P.L. Friedman & Associates, LLC; Glasser and Glasser, P.L.C.; Gordon, Aylworth & Tami, P.C.; Gurstel Law Firm P.C.; The Law Office of Howard B. Weber; The Law Office of Jason Gang, PLLC; The McHughes Law Firm PLLC; Messer Strickler, Ltd.; Newby, Sartip & Masel, LLC; North Central Legal Solutions, PC; O’Reilly Rancilio P.C.; Persolve Legal Group, LLP; Randolph, Boyd, Cherry and Vaughan; The Law Offices of Ronald S. Canter, LLC; Slovin & Associates; Tobin & Marohn; Weltman, Weinberg & Reis Co., LPA; and Zimmerman & Zimmerman, P.A.

2020 Scholarships

The NCBA Scholarship Program was established to promote financial literacy to our future leaders of our communities. The 2020 NCBA Scholarship Program is sponsored by Stratus Payment Solutions. Members of NCBA’s client community willingly served as judges this year.

A first place scholarship of $5,000 and a second place scholarship of $2,500 were awarded to students enrolled in a non-vocational, accredited two-year or four-year college or university in pursuit of a degree. The contest topic was, “Is texting or emailing more or less intrusive than a phone call? Why?” The first place recipient was Eliza Conner, daughter of an attorney with NCBA member firm Garner and Conner, PLLC. The second place recipient was Rebecca Olshan, daughter of an attorney with NCBA member firm Rubin & Rothman, LLC.

A scholarship of $7,500 was awarded to a student enrolled in an accredited school of law in pursuit of a Juris Doctor degree. The contest topic was, “What is the role that collections plays in the credit cycle and economy, and why is it important?” The winner of the law school scholarship is Nicole Mouzakiotis, daughter of an employee at NCBA member firm Blitt & Gaines, P.C.

National Creditors Bar Association is a nationwide bar association of over 550 creditors rights law firms and in‐house counsel of creditors. National Creditors Bar Association members are committed to being professional, responsible and ethical in their practice of creditors rights law.