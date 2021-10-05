National Service Bureau Earns Certificate of Accreditation and Compliance

Tuesday, October 21, 2021-Chicago-Commercial Collection Agencies of America is proud to

announce that National Service Bureau-Commercial Division has recently earned the industryrespected Certificate of Accreditation and Compliance.

National Service Bureau, headquartered in Seattle, Washington with offices in Sarasota, Florida, as well is a debt recovery agency established in 1986 with one hundred (100) employees serving clients nationwide.

David B. Conyers is National Service Bureau’s President and is joined by Vice President, Brandon Conyers and Treasurer, David Conyers, Jr. to oversee all facets of management and operation.

“We are pleased to welcome NSB’s Commercial Division and look forward to offering it our valuable member services to benefit its management and employees, including the unparalleled education offered in the Association’s Commercial Collection Training Institute. We are proud to have this well-established agency join our membership,” commented Annette M. Waggoner, Executive Director.

Member agencies adhere to requirements promulgated by an esteemed Independent Standards Board, which is charged with the creation, review and amendment of certification standards met by each collection agency member. The Board has created a superior certification program, making it the platinum standard in the industry and recognized by credit grantors worldwide. The Board, whose complexion is that of a cross-section of professionals that interact with the commercial collection and credit industries meets periodically throughout the year to achieve its goal of protecting the credit industry and maintaining the premier status of the certification.

A list of all certified commercial collection agencies and affiliate members can be found at: www.commercialcollectionagenciesofamerica.com.

To contact the Commercial Collection Agencies of America, email Executive Director,

Annette M. Waggoner at awaggoner@commercialcollectionagenciesofamerica.com.