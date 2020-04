State-owned telecom firm MTNL has cleared all pending salaries till March and is now looking to resolve debt issues through asset monetisation, a top company official said on Monday. Meanwhile, BSNL has cleared salary of employees due till February and is yet to make payment for the month of March, an another official told PTI. MTNL has seen reduction of over 60 per cent wage load post voluntary retirement of 14,378 employees that left it with the workforce of around 4,000 in Delhi and Mumbai.