Meet some Buffalo debt collectors accused of unlawful practices

Jason Nocera anticipated law enforcement authorities might raid his debt collecting business. So he set up surveillance cameras to view the entrance leading to his second-floor business, JCN & Associates, above an Amherst liquor store, federal prosecutors said in court records.

In 2018, Homeland Security Investigations agents got a search warrant and seized $242,088 from Nocera’s business and personal bank accounts, after convincing a judge there was probable cause to believe the funds were derived from unlawful debt collecting and wire fraud.