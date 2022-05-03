Maryland’s Attorney General Seeks To Cancel Student Debt

Source: site

MARYLAND — Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh has joined five other attorneys general to call on the U.S. Department of Education to cancel the federal student loan debt of thousands of students —including many in Maryland.

Frosh said he and his fellow attorneys general are seeking debt cancellation for students who attended schools operated by the for-profit company Education Corporation of America. This week, they submitted a borrower defense application seeking relief for student loan borrowers of ECA due to “alleged misrepresentations to students regarding its accreditation status, its efforts to obtain a new accreditation, and its broken promises to students, including its promise of lifetime career counseling.”

ECA also did business as Brightwood Career Institute, Virginia College, Ecotech, and the Golf Academy of America. According to Frosh, accredited schools must meet defined standards of quality from an outside accreditor. Without accreditation, schools do not qualify for Title IV federal student aid programs that serve as a key source of revenue. ECA’s accreditor was decertified in 2016.

The company then attempted – and failed – to obtain a new accreditor. ECA consistently downplayed its suspect accreditation status and overestimated the likelihood that it would obtain new accreditation, Frosh said. Throughout this time, officials said ECA also recruited students and promised them education and career counseling services. ECA further victimized these students by failing to provide those services and abruptly closing its campuses in Dec. 2018.

Federal law permits the Department of Education to forgive federal student loans when borrowers were deceived in obtaining loans. In the application, the attorneys general urged the Department of Education to provide “full relief to ECA students, including refunds of the money students already paid on those loans.”