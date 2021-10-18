Maryland Regulator Sets Informational Meeting For Debt Collectors

Source: site

The Maryland Office of the Commissioner of Financial Regulation will host a free online information session for Maryland consumer debt collection agencies from 1 to 4:45 p.m. EDT Oct. 26.

The session will feature a discussion of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s debt collection rule, the Maryland Consumer Debt Collection Act, medical debt collection, debt buying, consumer privacy and data security, the State Examination System and the use of technology to improve operations and compliance.

Andrew Madden, ACA International’s vice president of state unit and government affairs, and Leslie Bender, IFCCE, CCCO, senior counsel at Clark Hill PLC, will join the discussion on medical debt collection.

Visit the meeting website for more information and to register.

To receive notifications about ACA content—including member alerts, upcoming events and new products—text ALERTS to 96997.