Joe Biden Is Still Fighting Student Loan Debtors Who Declare Bankruptcy

Senate Democrats are demanding the Joe Biden administration back off its attempts to overturn court rulings that help student debtors. The new demands were prompted by our original series showing the administration has been betraying Biden’s campaign promise to allow borrowers to discharge their student debts through bankruptcy. Instead, the administration has fought debtors in bankruptcy court.“Over the past several decades, Congress and the courts have together nearly eliminated bankruptcy as a viable path towards financial recovery for most Americans struggling with student loan debt,” twenty-seven Democratic senators wrote in a letter to the Education Department and Justice Department on March 31, the Washington Post reported. “The federal government’s aggressive litigation challenges against students who pursue undue hardship claims further exacerbates this situation,” the letter added.

The letter comes days before a scheduled protest at the Department of Education to press the Biden administration to cancel student debt.

As a senator, Biden was a prominent advocate of initiatives that have made it difficult for Americans to reduce their student debts in bankruptcy court. Borrowers are forced to undergo a separate proceeding to handle their student loans, known as an “adversary proceeding,” where they must prove that the debt is causing them “undue hardship.”

During the 2020 campaign, Biden pivoted on the issue, endorsing Senator Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) plan to allow borrowers to discharge their student debt through the bankruptcy process like other types of consumer debt. Unfortunately, the rhetorical change from Biden hasn’t translated into a policy change, and Biden officials have continued to fight student loan debtors in bankruptcy proceedings.