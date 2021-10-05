ISU Federal Credit Union announces new President, CEO to start Oct. 1

Source: site

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With the upcoming retirement of former President and CEO, Trent Kerr, the Indiana State University Federal Credit Union Board of Directors announced Friday that Marie “Sam” Shanks will be the new President and CEO of ISUFCU starting Oct. 1.

Shanks has worked at ISUFCU for her entire career, according to a news release. She began as a student worker at the credit union in 1982, not realizing she was establishing her professional roots.

Upon graduating from Indiana State University in 1985 with a degree in computer science with a minor in business administration, Shanks was named the ISUFCU Executive Vice President. In 1991, she graduated from the Credit Union National Association Management School and was also an inaugural member of the Innovations for Indiana Credit Unions through the Indiana Credit Union League.

“I’ve been with the organization through years of expansion and growth and with that, my commitment to the Credit Union and ISU community has followed suit,” Shanks said. “Looking back, I never intended on being a leader of this organization, but now more than ever, I am dedicated to the financial cooperative philosophy.”

“On behalf of the ISU Credit Union Board of Directors, I am excited to announce that Marie “Sam” Shanks will be the next President/CEO,” ISUFCU Board of Directors Chairman Andrew Southard said. “Through the years, Sam’s drive, determination, and perseverance lead her to excel in her former role as Executive Vice President. I know Sam will be an excellent President/CEO. The Board looks forward to seeing her success and growth of the Credit Union under her tenure.”

Outside of ISUFCU, Shanks said she is very involved in the community. She currently serves as the Vice-Chair of the Indiana State University Foundation Board of Directors, is a Wabash Valley Art Spaces board member, a St. Benedict Church parish council and finance committee member and a past Terre Haute Catholic Youth Ministry Volunteer.

Sam Shanks and her husband, Ted, have three daughters: Abby, Natalie and Rosalie.