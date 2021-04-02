Individual Bankruptcy Filings Fall During Pandemic

Source: site

The number of people seeking bankruptcy fell sharply during the pandemic as government aid propped up income and staved off housing and student-loan obligations.

Bankruptcy filings by consumers under chapter 7 were down 22% last year compared with 2019, while individual filings under chapter 13 fell 46%, according to Epiq data. After holding above 50,000 filings a month in 2019 and in the first quarter of 2020, bankruptcy filings have remained below 40,000 a month since last March when the pandemic hit.

By contrast, The Wall Street Journal reports, commercial bankruptcy filings rose 29%, with more than 7,100 businesses seeking chapter 11 protection last year, according to Epiq.

The downward trend in personal bankruptcies bucks predictions by analysts and economists that disruptions from COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions early in the pandemic would lead to a sharp increase in filings.

Economists and bankruptcy lawyers say federal suspensions of evictions, home foreclosures and student loan obligations have helped limit bankruptcies—though they worry bankruptcy rates could increase after aid ends. Household spending also dropped as people stayed home, canceled travel and socially distanced to avoid the coronavirus. Several rounds of government aid padded incomes with direct payments to households and enhanced unemployment benefits. The personal saving rate rose. Read the full story.