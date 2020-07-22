How to Job Hunt During the Coronavirus Pandemic?

On March 28, over 6.6 million people filed for unemployment insurance, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. If you are not dismissed, your company still might consider freezing salary or implementing hiring. This also means that the promotion or raise you were expecting can extend for months. Even though with this pandemic going on, you should keep searching for a job by applying effective job search strategies. By doing this, you will be ahead of your fellow-mates when the lockdown is over.

Seize Online Networking:

One great way to boost your career growth by sitting at home is to network online. Try to develop a digital presence. Keep your LinkedIn profile up-to-date, seek recommendations, and join groups. If you are interested in marketing, you can join a LinkedIn group ‘ Global Marketing and Communications Professionals ‘. Try to build new connections and be active on LinkedIn by commenting and liking posts. Ask your former colleagues how they are doing to nurture past connections. To make your presence more personal, try recording a video.

Stay Mindful

The interview process can take longer than usual as HR departments are trying to execute different work policies and keep the present workers productive. If you have already applied to a job and do not get a response, stay calm. Wait for another few days and then you can write a follow-up email. Try to contact the HR through LinkedIn. Comment on the post, this way you will be the first one on their minds.

Do your Research

You can use the time of daily commuting minutes to research and explore companies. Setting up Google Alerts for companies will also immensely help. Reaching about the company and how it is doing is also important. Take notes on how the company is reacting to the pandemic by following them on social media platforms. Check how the team and managers are dealing with their employees. Consider setting up informational interviews via video calls and phone.

Ask Questions

Asking questions during these times is justified. Try to figure out the company’s timeline and process. You can ask them questions like:

How are you supporting employees during this pandemic? Have you implemented remote work guidelines and how? Has pandemic affected company strategy? Can you tell me more about the work culture as I won’t be able to visit the workplace?

Strengthen your Skill

You can leverage this time to sharpen your skills especially if you think that a particular skill needs to be improved. Try to join online courses and take extra certificates. Harvard and MIT have some great online courses. Udemy is also another site that offers over 100,000 videos monthly.

In short, hiring has slowed down but has not stopped. There are plenty of jobs out there. You need to be consistent, flexible, and more importantly patient. This is a temporary crisis and more recruiting will begin in the future. The above tips and strategies will help you to be on top of the game and on the priority list of future recruits.