Half Of Americans Support Biden Forgiving $10,000 In Student Loans, Poll Finds

Source: site
A new poll shows 51% of Americans support the idea of President Joe Biden canceling $10,000 of student loan debt for each borrower, illustrating how split the public is regarding one of the president’s early campaign promises.
Key Facts
While the vast majority of Americans (82%) believe the more than $1.7 trillion in student loan debt is a problem, according to an Economist/YouGov survey of 1,500 U.S. adults, 38% of respondents said they oppose providing $10,000 in debt forgiveness and 11% said they were unsure.
Of the slight majority of respondents who supported the proposal, 33% said they strongly supported it, while 25% of those who disagree with the loan forgiveness said they strongly opposed it.
Previous polls also show a large split on student loan forgiveness–last month a NPR/Ipsos survey found 82% of respondents believed the government should prioritize making college more affordableover forgiving student loans.