Google Defends Its Debt Collection Practices in Travel

Google is feeling the heat over its unwillingness to discount travel advertisers’ unpaid advertising bills that grew out of the Covid-19-induced economic collapse, and its payment-collection practices, which include barring new advertising for nonpayment.

Google believes that German and French companies that publicly called on Google in recent months to give them relief from their first quarter bills, when their advertising spending turned into a mountain of cancelled bookings, are looking for special treatment and one-off deals.

Google issued a new statement about its billing practices Wednesday.

“We fully recognize the enormous challenges facing the travel industry, and we’ve been working in close collaboration with travel advertisers to help them protect their businesses and look toward recovery,” Google stated. “The issue of payments’ collection applies to only a very small number of travel companies, and virtually all of our partners in the industry do not have overdue bills with us.”

Unlike companies such as InterContinental Hotels Group, Facebook, and Amazon, which were reportedly willing to hand out discounts to partners or agree to payment plans for their overdue bills, Google has resolved to maintain a one-size-fits-all debt relief plan — virtually nothing.

“As a matter of fairness, we’re applying the same rules equally to all of our clients asking for relief, across both travel and the many other sectors that’ve been impacted by the pandemic,” Google stated.

LET’S DO THE MATH

When Google said “only a very small number of travel companies” have to deal with its debt-collection efforts, that may be true as a percentage of Google’s travel advertisers — but the bad debt could easily total $50 million to $100 million.

Consider that Google’s parent Alphabet disclosed in its second quarter report that its allowance for credit losses on accounts receivable stood at $788 million on June 30 — and that was an increase of $513 million during the coronavirus-influenced first six months of 2020. The comparable number on December 31 was just $275 million, and Google noted that credit trends can be volatile so these numbers are just estimates.

Skift Research estimated that in 2019 Google generated 12 percent of its $135 billion in total advertising revenue from travel. That would have amounted to some $16.2 billion in travel advertising spend on Google last year.

It would be easy to see then that at least $50 million of Google’s estimated $513 million in bad debt that came on the books in the first six months of 2020 could be tied to distressed travel advertisers.

If you take into account that travel was likely the hardest-hit — or one of the most-beaten-down — sectors among Google’s advertisers, then perhaps that $50 million level of estimated bad debt should be significantly higher by multiples.

These would be very small numbers for Google, but undoubtably would mean a lot of pain for many travel companies, with their existences in peril.