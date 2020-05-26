German government takes controls at Lufthansa with bailout

The talks over the bailout, which includes a three-year €3 billion loan, were no secret, but the result is the largest airline rescue package and the biggest backstop yet from Germany’s massive Economic Stabilization Fund launched to keep the country’s economy from collapsing under the stress of the pandemic.

It’s also the largest airline rescue in Europe; Air France got a €7 billion loan from the French government while Alitalia has been renationalized for €3 billion.

The cash injection gets Berlin a 20 percent stake in Lufthansa and the option to boost that by an additional 5 percent — enough to allow the government to block any unwanted takeovers. Two supervisory board seats are included, and the deal also includes restrictions on management pay and not paying a dividend to shareholders.

“When the company is afloat again, the state will sell its shares,” Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said Monday, adding he hoped to do so with a small profit.

The deal still needs approval from the European Commission’s competition authorities, and Lufthansa’s own shareholders. Turbulence could come if Lufthansa is asked to give up some of its airport slots and routes by the watchdog in Brussels.

“The aid package for Lufthansa … must not be endangered by Brussels overregulation,” said Ulrich Lange, an MP for the ruling Christian Social Union, the Bavarian sister party to the Christian Democratic Union. “The Frankfurt and Munich hubs must not be weakened in comparison with Paris and Amsterdam. ”