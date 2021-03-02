Federal judge rules eviction moratorium as unconstitutional

The decision stems from a Texas case in which a group of landlords sued for putting a temporary halt on evictions during the pandemic.

Video Transcript

– The Department of Justice now appealing a federal court ruling that calls the CDC’s eviction moratorium unconstitutional. Its decision stems from a Texas case in which a group of landlords sued for putting a temporary halt on evictions during the pandemic. The order originated under the Trump administration. It was set to expire at the end of December. It has been extended, most recently until the end of March, by President Biden. The acting attorney general believes the decision would only apply to the Texas case and not across the US.