Ex-NYC Consumer Protection Chief To Run CFPB Supervision Policy

A former top New York City consumer protection official will now lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s supervision team.

Lorelei Salas, the commissioner of New York City’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection from 2016 through April 2021, was named the CFPB’s assistant director for the Office of Supervision Policy, the bureau announced Friday.

The Office of Supervision Policy develops strategies and policies for the CFPB’s supervision teams when they examine financial firms for compliance with bureau regulations.

Salas also will serve as the CFPB’s acting director for supervision examinations, according to an internal email obtained by Bloomberg Law Friday.