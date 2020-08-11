Enhanced oil recovery giant Denbury Resources files for bankruptcy

Another major oil company has buckled under the weight of its debt during the COVID-19 pandemic and fallen into bankruptcy as depressed fuel demand continue to pummel the nation’s energy giants.

Independent energy firm Denbury Resources, Inc. petitioned for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 30, with the aim of shedding about $2.1 billion of its bond debt.

The Texas-based company has claimed a unique niche in the oil and gas market with its focus on recovering stranded oil reserves from mature fields using enhanced oil recovery, including in Wyoming.

Denbury has secured lenders for interim funding and anticipates continuing its operations as the bankruptcy process unfolds, according to a news release . It also intends to continue paying employees wages and benefits, the company said.

“Throughout this process, we are committed to continuing to perform at a high level, remaining focused on safe, responsible and efficient operations,” Denbury’s President and CEO Chris Kendall said in a statement.“ I again want to thank our dedicated team for their hard work and unwavering dedication to the Company’s success. We look forward to emerging a financially stronger company, and we are excited about building on the multiple advantages of our unique CO2 EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery) focused strategy for many years to come.”

Denbury declined to provide the specific number of workers currently employed in Wyoming. But according to a 2019 annual report, the company employed 806 workers across about a half dozen states.

With operations across the Rocky Mountain and Gulf Coast regions, Denbury has led tertiary oil recovery efforts at some fields in Wyoming.

In a process known as enhanced oil recovery, operators inject pressurized carbon dioxide into reservoirs to remove the remaining oil that traditional drilling processes did not extract.

In 2011, Denbury secured a working interest to develop the Grieve field, approximately 45 miles outside of Casper, according to Mark Watson, supervisor of the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. In 2018, the company began injecting carbon dioxide to extract oil at the site. Last year, Denbury produced nearly 93,000 barrels of oil from the Grieve field, according to data collected by the state.