U.S. Dept. Of Education To Suspend Student Loan Debt Collection

The U.S. Department of Education will be announcing a suspension of debt collection for certain borrowers who are in default on their federal student loans. Few details have been released at this juncture, but here’s what we know:

The suspension will apply to involuntary debt collection efforts by the U.S. Department of Education against borrowers who are in default. This includes administrative wage garnishments, offsets of Social Security payments, and interceptions of federal tax refunds.

The cessation of collections activities will only apply to federal student loans in default that are held by the U.S. Department of Education. It will not apply to other defaulted federal student loans held by guaranty agencies and colleges, nor will it apply to federals student loans in good standing and normal repayment (since those loans are not subject to involuntary collections). It also does not apply to private student loans.

The suspension of involuntary collections will be effective immediately and will be retroactive to March 13, 2020. It will continue indefinitely.

It is unclear at this time whether wage garnishment orders and Social Security offsets put into effect prior to March 13, 2020 will also be suspended. The Department has not clarified this important point as of this writing.

It is also unclear at this time whether federal tax refunds seized prior to March 13, 2020 due to defaulted federal student loans will be refunded to borrowers.

The Department’’s collections suspension is being undertaken through executive action, not through Congressional legislation.

Federal student loan borrowers who are not in default may be eligible for a temporary, interest-free administrative forbearance on their loans to suspend payments, although this would lead to paused progress towards federal student loan forgiveness programs. Student loan borrowers may have other options to manage their student loans during the Coronavirus crisis.

Legislators are also working on a stimulus bill that could provide additional relief to student loan borrowers. House Democrats have proposed widespread student loan forgiveness as part of emergency stimulus efforts, but the Senate compromise bill does not include any student loan forgiveness.

The situation is fluid and rapidly evolving. This article will be updated if additional details about the Department of Education’s suspension of collections are released.

UPDATE: The Department of Education has confirmed that wage garnishment will be suspended for all borrowers with defaulted student loans held by the U.S. Department of Education, and that seized federal tax refunds that were in process as of March 13, 2020 will be returned to borrowers.