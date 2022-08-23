Education Department offers a second chance to 7.5 million borrowers who defaulted on student loans

Annie Nova, August 19 2022

The U.S. Department of Education is giving federal student loan borrowers who’ve fallen behind on their debt a chance to get into current standing.

As part of its “Fresh Start” initiative, the 7.5 million student loan borrowers who are in default will be able to return to repayment without a past-due balance. The agency announced the program in April, and on Wednesday released more information on how borrowers may benefit.

Borrowers currently in default will have the opportunity to improve their credit records, shield themselves from any collection activity the government may be able to take against them — including wage garnishment — and restore their eligibility for federal student aid.

It’s not clear from the latest guidance exactly when borrowers can start taking steps for their fresh start, says Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, a trade group for federal student loan servicers.

“There will be borrower communications and the Education Department’s website will be updated,” Buchanan said, as to when borrowers can begin the process.

The Education Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Here’s what borrowers need to know about the new program.