Education Department Extends Navient Student Loan Servicing Contract, But Not FedLoan

Source: site

Student Loan Servicing Changes

Last month, Navient announced that it intends to exit the U.S. Department of Education’s loan servicing system. Just weeks prior to that, FedLoan Servicing and Granite State Management & Resources — two other major loan servicers for the Department — had also announced their withdrawal.

As a result of the cascade of student loan servicer exits, the Department would have to transfer millions of borrowers who have Department-held federal student loans to a new servicer. Navient had proposed an arrangement with a company called Maximus, another loan servicing company that primarily handles the Department’s defaulted federal student loans, to take over Navient’s accounts. That arrangement would need to be approved by the Biden administration.

Loan Servicing Contract Extension for Navient

Today, the Department announced it has extended Navient’s loan servicing contract to December of 2023. As a result, Navient may continue to service government-held federal student loans for another two years, reducing the chances of imminent servicing transfers for student loan borrowers.

However, the Department also indicated that it is still evaluating Navient’s proposal to transfer its Direct loan servicing portfolio to Maximus. “Navient… signed a contract extension, although the Department is currently reviewing a recently submitted request from Navient to transfer its contract to Maximus,” wrote the Department. Thus, notwithstanding the contract extension, it is possible that, if approved, Navient’s proposal could still go into effect, albeit on a less-rushed timeline.

No Loan Servicing Contract Extension for FedLoan Servicing

FedLoan Servicing — the Department of Education servicing wing of the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) — was not granted a two-year contract extension. FedLoan also recently announced its withdrawal from the Department’s federal student loan servicing system, a particularly disruptive development given that FedLoan is the sole servicer contracted to administer the troubled Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. Similarly, there is no contract extension for Granite State Management & Resources, another departing loan servicer.

“FSA is in the process of transferring those loans to remaining servicers,” wrote the Department. Some FedLoan accounts are already being transferred to MOHELA, an existing Department loan servicer. However, the Department has not confirmed that all FedLoan accounts will be transferred to MOHELA, and many still remain with FedLoan for now.

Other Student Loan Servicers

The Department has agreed to a two-year extension of servicing contracts for other major federal student loan servicers including Great Lakes Higher Education, HESC/Edfinancial, MOHELA, Nelnet

NNI

, and OSLA Servicing. That reduces the chances that there will be further abrupt withdrawals of loan servicers from the Department of Education’s servicing system in the near term.

The Department also indicated that the contract extensions will include stronger oversight and consumer protections for borrowers including “stronger standards for performance, transparency, and accountability.”

“FSA is raising the bar for the level of service student loan borrowers will receive,” said FSA Chief Operating Officer Richard Cordray. “Our actions come at a critical time as we help borrowers prepare for loan payments to resume early next year. The great work done by our negotiating team here enables us to ensure that loan servicers meet the tougher standards or face consequences.”

The Department characterized these steps as an initial phase of a larger process to transform and improve federal student loan servicing for borrowers going forward.

Further Reading

Student Loan Forgiveness Changes: Who Qualifies, And How To Apply Under Biden’s Expansion Of Relief

Huge Student Loan Servicing Shakeup: This Major Loan Servicer Is Ending Its Contract

Student Loan Servicing Transfers Begin This Week As Servicer Upheaval Expands: Key Details

Student Loan Borrowers: Expect These 4 Things By January