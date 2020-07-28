Does Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Go Far Enough?

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Alexis Dupont High … [+]

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for President, released his student loan forgiveness plan in April, and reaffirmed his commitment to student loan forgiveness in June.

Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan goes much further than anything he offered during the presidential primary campaign, and it represents a continuing shift in his policy positions since he supported restricting bankruptcy relief for student loan borrowers in the 1990’s and early 2000’s.

But how does Biden’s plan compare to other student loan forgiveness proposals? And does it go far enough?

Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

Biden’s student loan plan would forgive all undergraduate federal student loan debt for borrowers who attended specific educational institutions: public colleges and universities, as well as historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and private minority-serving institutions (MSIs). There would also be an income limit for borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness: only borrowers who earn an income of less than $125,000 per year would be eligible for forgiveness.

Biden’s plan also provides for debt-free community college, and free college at public colleges and universities. Like his student loan forgiveness proposal, however, there would be an income limit for eligible borrowers: only families who make under $125,000 per year would be eligible.

Biden’s plan would also crack down on predatory for-profit colleges, allowing borrowers to obtain loan forgiveness if they are defrauded by these schools, which disproportionately prey on students of color. This appears to be an endorsement of the existing Borrower Defense to Repayment program; under the Trump administration, the rules governing that program have been changed to limit relief and increase the burden of proof for student loan borrowers.