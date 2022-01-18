DebtNext Software Adds Industry Veteran to Leadership Team

3 January 2022, COPLEY, Ohio — DebtNext Software is pleased to welcome Kristin Dougherty as its new National Sales Director. In her new role, Kristin will be responsible for continuing to grow DebtNext Software’s client base across multiple industry verticals.

“We’re very excited and fortunate to have Kristin joining our team to lead our sales efforts as we continue to expand the value our Platform brings to our client base. The last two years have represented incredible growth for us in some very trying times and we’re looking forward to Kristin and her team building off that and taking us to the next level” said Paul Goske, President of DebtNext Software. “Kristin brings a unique voice to our team given her reputation and professional experience along with the fact that she is a former client.”

DebtNext Software, a leading hosted recovery management software provider to the credit, banking, utility, telecom and collections industry for almost 20 years, is located in Copley, Ohio. Kristin will be working from Colorado with the entire team in our Northeast Ohio headquarters. She will be working closely with Thom Majka as he transitions to an advisory role to the company, focused on continuing to strengthen our industry partnerships and client services offerings for our existing client base.

About DebtNext Software

DebtNext Software has been delivering robust solutions for their clients’ recovery management needs since its founding in 2003. Their industry-leading Platform, dPlat, is currently used by some of the nation’s largest utility, telecommunications, financial services, and accounts receivable management firms to fully illuminate their recovery management processes. 2021 enhancements to dPlat have allowed clients to address regulatory and compliance needs that have resulted from the CFPB’s Regulation F initiative and utilize advanced technology combined with a breadth of industry knowledge to build function-rich solutions to drive recovery optimization and the management of third-party collection vendors. Visit www.debtnext.com for more information.

About Kristin Dougherty

2022 will mark Ms. Dougherty’s third decade in the financial services industry. Ms. Dougherty joined Axiom Acquisition Ventures in 2018, to grow their specialized account acquisitions from Fin-tech, banks and consumer loan companies. In 2013, she began an entrepreneurial venture creating and selling athletic and equestrian apparel under her brand equipparel ®. Before that, returning to Unifund in August 2011 as its Vice President of Sales & Marketing, managing its National Portfolio Sales, Government Services and Portfolio Enhancement Products. Ms. Dougherty was the Senior Vice President of Sales for Collect America, (later became SquareTwo Financial), as well as their Government Affairs Liaison in Denver Colorado until 2009 and held several executive positions throughout nine years in her first tenure at Unifund in Cincinnati, Ohio starting in 1991.

In addition, Kristin was elected to the board of DBA International (Now Receivables Management Association International) by its membership in February 2002, serving the largest organization of debt buyers. During her term on the Board as a Director, Conference Chair, Treasurer, Vice President and President, Ms. Dougherty planned and organized the curriculum for seven of the Association’s conferences, assisted with the transition to a new association management company, successfully chaired the Executive Director Search committee, participated in Capitol Hill lobbying visits in Washington D.C. to communicate the interests of DBAI and its membership to members of Congress and their staff and administered the revisions to the Association’s code of ethics and by-laws. She has also represented DBAI at Joint Association Summit (JAS) meetings -the group of industry association leaders.

Contact: Kristin E. Dougherty,

National Sales Director

kdougherty@debtnext.com