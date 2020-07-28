Debt Collection – Leveraging Advanced Ai/ML tools

by Karolina Grabowska

Originally Posted On: https://www.creditnirvana.ai/blog/june/debt-collection-leveraging-advanced-aiml-tools.php

Artificial Intelligence can make Consumer and Commercial debt collection more efficient, maximize ROI and improve customer experiences.

The debt-collections industry is not particularly immune to the all-pervasive disruptions that are happening across businesses ever since the onset of the current situation and this is much understandable.

Here are some of the thought processes, as we at CreditNiravana envisage, on how the debt collection industry is now panning out in the wake of this unprecedent global recession.

Lending has always been risky business, laden with delinquencies, defaulting and inefficiencies that come with it. But it is heading into even more choppy waters& Global consumer debt is estimated to be a whopping $ 120 trillion and the collection success rate in many geographies is alarmingly low. In the US alone, $900 billions of household-debt is considered delinquent.

Considering the sheer size of the outstanding debt, even a small percentage in improvement of the debt collection numbers can majorly impact the overall profitability of the lenders. With the onset of the big data revolution, machine learning and Artificial Intelligence is being used to improve recovery while also addressing most of the other challenges being faced by the Lenders.

Some challenges faced in debt recovery are as listed below: