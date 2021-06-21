Court Holds Defendant Liable For Failure To Produce Internal DNC Policy

Source: site
But that may be changing. At least one Court has now awarded damages for a company’s failure to produce a written policy “upon demand.” See Perrong v. All Star Chimney Solutions, Inc., 2021 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 106538, *3 (D. Mass. June 7, 2021). In that case, Mr. Perrong sued after receiving four automated phone calls from the defendant despite his phone numbers appearing on the national do-not-call registry. Id. He also claimed that the defendant “did not have a written policy, available on demand, pertaining to do-not-call requests. Id. at *4.
After the defendant failed to answer the complaint, Mr. Perrong obtained a default judgment. Taking the allegations as true, the Court awarded Mr. Perrong $500 for each call. Id. at *4. However, the Court declined to award Mr. Perrong an additional $500 for each call based on the defendant’s lack of a do-not-call policy. Rather, the Court held “that the failure to maintain a written policy, available on demand, pertaining to do-not-call requests” constituted only “one violation.” Id. So the Court awarded $500–not the $2,000 Mr. Perrong requested.
In this case, the defendant’s failure to produce a policy “on demand” only cost the company $500. However, companies should not be lulled into complacency. The potential exposure for not having a policy is exponentially higher. Consider a class action with hundreds or thousands of plaintiffs. There, applying the Court’s analysis in this case, a company without a policy could face $500 in liability for each putative plaintiff. This is a multimillion-dollar risk. This case provides another compelling reason to talk to a TCPA expert about developing an internal policy.