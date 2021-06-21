Court Holds Defendant Liable For Failure To Produce Internal DNC Policy

Legal

Source: site

But that may be changing.  At least one Court has now awarded damages for a company’s failure to produce a written policy “upon demand.”  See Perrong v. All Star Chimney Solutions, Inc., 2021 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 106538, *3 (D. Mass. June 7, 2021).  In that case, Mr. Perrong sued after receiving four automated phone calls from the defendant despite his phone numbers appearing on the national do-not-call registry.  Id. He also claimed that the defendant “did not have a written policy, available on demand, pertaining to do-not-call requests. Id. at *4.

After the defendant failed to answer the complaint, Mr. Perrong obtained a default judgment. Taking the allegations as true, the Court awarded Mr. Perrong $500 for each call.  Id. at *4.  However, the Court declined to award Mr. Perrong an additional $500 for each call based on the defendant’s lack of a do-not-call policy.  Rather, the Court held “that the failure to maintain a written policy, available on demand, pertaining to do-not-call requests” constituted only “one violation.” Id. So the Court awarded $500–not the  $2,000 Mr. Perrong requested.

In this case, the defendant’s failure to produce a policy “on demand” only cost the company $500. However, companies should not be lulled into complacency. The potential exposure for not having a policy is exponentially higher.  Consider a class action with hundreds or thousands of plaintiffs.  There, applying the Court’s analysis in this case, a company without a policy could face $500 in liability for each putative plaintiff.  This is a multimillion-dollar risk.  This case provides another compelling reason to talk to a TCPA expert about developing an internal policy.