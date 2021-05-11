Constitutional Challenges to the TCPA

Source: site

The battle stems from the Supreme Court’s ruling in AAPC that determined the TCPA was unconstitutionally content-specific (i.e. it banned some speech and allowed other speech based upon content). For some reason the Courts think its ok to still enforce the TCPA—even though it was unconstitutional—against folks who were discriminated against (read: censored) back when the TCPA was content specific.

So summing up: People who weren’t allowed to speak before—still not allowed to speak after AAPC. People who were allowed to speak—suddenly not allowed to speak after AAPC.

So, no one can speak.

Got it. Totally what the First Amendment says.

Anyhoo, here is a scoreboard of the rulings for and against the TCPA being enforceable back when it was unconstitutional.

Cases Finding TCPA Unconstitutional As Applied to Calls Made Between November, 2015 and July, 2020

Cases Finding TCPA Constitutional As Applied to Calls Made Between November, 2015 and July, 2020

There are probably some other ones, but this is a pretty good list. Happy weekend TCPAWorld.