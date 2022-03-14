Connecticut regulators launch probe of utilities over payment demands during COVID-19

Source-site

Connecticut regulators have opened an investigation into wage garnishment and payment demands by United Illuminating and Eversource of their customers during the pandemic despite a shut-off moratorium for nonpayment. Pictured here in 2018, a line crew for United Illuminating works to reattach an electrical cable in North Haven. (David Moran / Hartford Courant)

Connecticut regulators on Friday opened an investigation of payment demands by Eversource Energy and United Illuminating of consumers and wage garnishments the utilities obtained during the COVID-19 pandemic.