December 15, 2021-Chicago-Commercial Collection Agencies of America announced that through its

initiative, Commercial Collection Agencies of America Gives Back, a portion of the proceeds of its

annual conference in Delray Beach, along with substantial donations from individual members, and a

fleet of bicycles has been given to 4KIDS of South Florida.

At each CCA of A conference, members cap off two days of

continuing education with a large networking event and

participate in a novel team-building experience. This year,

attendees came together Friday afternoon to assemble bicycles

for foster children served by 4KIDS. Each team built a bicycle,

creatively named its bike and nicknamed its team, as well as

crafted cards for each recipient child.

Teams then presented

their bicycles to a

judges’ panel, in what

turned out to be a “bring

down the house” finale. The creativity and teamwork were

impressive, and members had a lot of fun, but what happened

earlier in the day, made the event even more meaningful.

At Friday morning’s general membership meeting, CCA of A

President, Bruce Godwin invited all attendees to participate in the

charity event. After he announced that 4KIDS of South Florida

would be the recipient of the bicycles and the monetary donation

from the Association, Godwin, a Boca Raton resident, offered to

personally donate to 4KIDS, as well. Immediately, members in the room enthusiastically offered their

personal donations, to match Godwin’s, and within minutes, thousands of dollars were raised, to

compliment the donation of eight bicycles.

“Watching this event develop during the day

was exciting,” commented CCA of A’s

Executive Director, Annette M. Waggoner.

“From the overwhelming generosity of

members in the morning to the palpable

anticipation for the event during the day, to

the finale in the early evening, when over a

hundred members took a group photo with

Karen Granger of 4KIDS. These colleagues

masterfully collaborate during the year on

behalf of their clients and today, they came together in the same collegial fashion for a worthy cause…so

inspiring.” furthered Waggoner.

4KIDS brings hope to babies, kids, teens, and young adults by providing

safe and secure environments for

healing, equipped parents and caregivers

who are trained to love kids from hard places, essential resources to

meet their physical needs, nurturing counsel to help them thrive, and a

renewed sense of value in their hearts. For the thousands of children

who are removed from their homes each year 4KIDS has hundreds of

foster families across six (6) Florida counties to meet the need. More

information can be found at 4KIDS – 4KIDS, Inc.

In addition to 4KIDS, Commercial Collection Agencies of America has also been fortunate to donate a

portion of the profits from previous conferences to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Wounded Warrior

Project, Blessings in a Backpack, The ALS Association-Greater Chicago Chapter, The Red Cross, Mental

Health Associates of Western New York, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, The Emily

Stillman Foundation Ronald McDonald House – Atlanta and the American Diabetes Association.

Commercial Collection Agencies of America is an organization of commercial collection agencies,

creditors’ rights attorneys and law list publishers, many of whom have been certified for over four

decades. It is the only Association in which all agency members must be certified and offers the superior

certification program in the industry. For more information or to locate a certified commercial collection

agency, please visit, www.commercialcollectionagenciesofamerica.com.