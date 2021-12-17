December 15, 2021-Chicago-Commercial Collection Agencies of America announced that through its
initiative, Commercial Collection Agencies of America Gives Back, a portion of the proceeds of its
annual conference in Delray Beach, along with substantial donations from individual members, and a
fleet of bicycles has been given to 4KIDS of South Florida.
At each CCA of A conference, members cap off two days of
continuing education with a large networking event and
participate in a novel team-building experience. This year,
attendees came together Friday afternoon to assemble bicycles
for foster children served by 4KIDS. Each team built a bicycle,
creatively named its bike and nicknamed its team, as well as
crafted cards for each recipient child.
Teams then presented
their bicycles to a
judges’ panel, in what
turned out to be a “bring
down the house” finale. The creativity and teamwork were
impressive, and members had a lot of fun, but what happened
earlier in the day, made the event even more meaningful.
At Friday morning’s general membership meeting, CCA of A
President, Bruce Godwin invited all attendees to participate in the
charity event. After he announced that 4KIDS of South Florida
would be the recipient of the bicycles and the monetary donation
from the Association, Godwin, a Boca Raton resident, offered to
personally donate to 4KIDS, as well. Immediately, members in the room enthusiastically offered their
personal donations, to match Godwin’s, and within minutes, thousands of dollars were raised, to
compliment the donation of eight bicycles.
“Watching this event develop during the day
was exciting,” commented CCA of A’s
Executive Director, Annette M. Waggoner.
“From the overwhelming generosity of
members in the morning to the palpable
anticipation for the event during the day, to
the finale in the early evening, when over a
hundred members took a group photo with
Karen Granger of 4KIDS. These colleagues
masterfully collaborate during the year on
behalf of their clients and today, they came together in the same collegial fashion for a worthy cause…so
inspiring.” furthered Waggoner.
4KIDS brings hope to babies, kids, teens, and young adults by providing
safe and secure environments for
healing, equipped parents and caregivers
who are trained to love kids from hard places, essential resources to
meet their physical needs, nurturing counsel to help them thrive, and a
renewed sense of value in their hearts. For the thousands of children
who are removed from their homes each year 4KIDS has hundreds of
foster families across six (6) Florida counties to meet the need. More
information can be found at 4KIDS – 4KIDS, Inc.
In addition to 4KIDS, Commercial Collection Agencies of America has also been fortunate to donate a
portion of the profits from previous conferences to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Wounded Warrior
Project, Blessings in a Backpack, The ALS Association-Greater Chicago Chapter, The Red Cross, Mental
Health Associates of Western New York, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, The Emily
Stillman Foundation Ronald McDonald House – Atlanta and the American Diabetes Association.
Commercial Collection Agencies of America is an organization of commercial collection agencies,
creditors’ rights attorneys and law list publishers, many of whom have been certified for over four
decades. It is the only Association in which all agency members must be certified and offers the superior
certification program in the industry. For more information or to locate a certified commercial collection
agency, please visit, www.commercialcollectionagenciesofamerica.com.