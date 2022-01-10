Commercial Collection Agencies of America Announces Board of Directors 2022

January 5, 2022-Chicago-Commercial Collection Agencies of America has elected its new

Board of Directors and has announced the slate of officers of the organization.

Board members include Pete Roth of CST Company, Fred Wasserspring of Lyon Collection Services, Inc., David Herer of ABC-Amega, Inc., Humberto Matz of Creditors Adjustment Bureau, Tom Claybaugh of Mountain States Commercial Credit Management, Inc., Jim McDermott of Altus Receivables Management and Steve Rauch of Rauch Milliken International.

Officers are Pete Roth, President; Humberto Matz, Vice President; David Herer, Secretary; and Fred Wasserspring, Treasurer.

The Board was recently chosen by its peers at the annual conference in Delray Beach, Florida where members and colleagues gathered for two and a half days of education and networking.

The CCA of A Board meets monthly to handle the business of the Association as well as strategically plan for organizational and industry-related needs.

The Board directs its multiple committees to create key programming and education, to evaluate legislative needs and identify regulatory changes, to market agency and affiliate member services, to attract new members, to introduce cutting-edge technologies and services to its members, and to meet the needs of future leaders in the collection field.

Every initiative put forth by the Board and its committees is developed with the mission of the Association at the forefront: to elevate the standards and uphold the professionalism in the commercial collection industry for the benefit of protecting the credit granting community.

“There are many issues facing this industry, both near and long-term. Commercial Collection Agencies of America will be well served by this notable group of individuals chosen to lead this important organization,” noted Pete Roth.

“Being chosen as the new President of this organization’s Board of Directors is both an honor and privilege. With the support of such distinguished agency representatives on the Board, I hope to carry on he kind of leadership and vision that my predecessors, Bruce Godwin and Meg Scotty displayed during heir terms,” he added.

Commercial Collection Agencies of America is an organization of commercial collection agencies, creditors’ rights attorneys and law list publishers. The certification program, which is the platinum standard in the industry, is promulgated by an Independent Standards Board, which includes professionals from a cross-section of industries related to credit and collections. For more information or to locate a certified commercial collection agency, please visit,

www.commercialcollectionagenciesofamerica.com.